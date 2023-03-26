'That's the spirit', elderly woman's joyful dance inspires netizens

CHENNAI: An elderly woman's graceful dance has defied the myths of ageing and has won the hearts of netizens.
The clip shows women of all age-groups dancing in a group and an elderly woman makes a spotlight by her powerful and energetic performance. She dances enthusiastically to a Marathi song evoking inspiration.
The video is shared on Twitter with caption "aaji at the front has cured my depression."
The clip has amassed over 1 lakh views and netizen's interesting comments like "aaji's back issues can't stop her from dancing love to see it." "My aaji was also like that. Old people are so adorable beings," another user commented, "That's the spirit man, she's living her at its best in this age. More power to her", another commented.
