Whistle podu : MSD teaches Bravo to whistle, goes viral

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on March 31. Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the first match.
CSK’s whistle podu is one of the most popularised trends in the IPL.
While the yellow army is constantly practicing for the season opener, MS Dhoni teaches new bowling coach and former teammate DJ Bravo to blow the whistle.
The video of captain cool teaching Bravo to whistle goes viral on social media, with the CSK fans spreading the #yellove
The CSK took to Twitter with the video, the caption read “Next up: Whistles Paraak!
Check out the post here : Chennai Super Kings on Twitter: "Next up: Whistles Paraak! 🥳 #SummerIsHere @TheIndiaCements @msdhoni @DJBravo47
The clip shows Dhoni and Bravo having a fun time with MSD teaching the new bowling coach to whistle.
CSK fans absolutely love the viral clip of the two, one commented “Whistles fever begins”
“Thala +Bravo =Covalent Bond” another added.
The clip is trending on social media with 10K likes and 200K views. The CSK fever has begun!
