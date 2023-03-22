Watch: This skateboarder creates world record. Here’s how

CHENNAI: Skateboarder Leticia creates world record for executing a feeble grind, a difficult manoeuvre that incorporates a boardslide with a 50/50 move whilst in the air.
Redbull energy drink brand, is known for it’s dangerous stunts on extreme sports, but this stunt attempted by Leticia Bufoni, takes the cake.
Leticia is a 29-year-old Brazilian skateboarding champion from Sao Paulo. She holds the record for the most X Games skateboard street gold medals won. She made a new Guinness world record by skateboarding out of a aircraft (C-130 Hercules) 9,000 feet in the air.
Guinness World Records, the annual record covering book took to social media with the clip of Leticia flying out of the Hercules aircraft. The caption read “Skateboarding out the back of a plane at 9,000 ft” Tagging Redbull Brazil and Leticia.
"It's crazy to think that I'm the first person to skateboard inside a plane and do a feeble grind in the air.” Said Leticia, Champion Skateboarder.
Social media users react to the post, one commented “Imagine seeing a skateboard falling out of the sky”
Another added “look at a UFO! No, it’s a skateboard”
