Utterly Butterly Creative: Kapil reacts to Amul's Doodle

CHENNAI: Dairy brand, Amul is known for their innovative doodles on current events and happenings. Their most recent doodle is for 'Zwigato", a film starring actor Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider who lives in a world where ratings and incentives are a paramount in his work.
An animated version of Kapil Sharma in his delivery outfit holds buttered bread and a stick of Amul's butter in the amusing doodle.
The text on the doodle reads, 'Butter ka Zwaagato karo,' which means "Welcome butter"
Amul took to twitter posting the doodle captioned “#Amul Topical: Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man!”
The post has created a buzz on social media with around 890K views and 5000 likes.
Even production house Applause Entertainment commented on the post saying "That was buttery smooth, indeed!"
Kapil Sharma, the comedy king, in his response, tweeted, "Thank you Amul."
The film 'Zwigato,' directed by Nandita Das, grossed $1.05 million at the box office and tells the tale of a delivery agent who has a difficult life in a quickly evolving town.
