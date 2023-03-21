Utterly Butterly Creative: Kapil reacts to Amul's Doodle

CHENNAI: Dairy brand, Amul is known for their innovative doodles on current events and happenings. Their most recent doodle is for 'Zwigato", a film starring actor Kapil Sharma as a food delivery rider who lives in a world where ratings and incentives are a paramount in his work.

An animated version of Kapil Sharma in his delivery outfit holds buttered bread and a stick of Amul's butter in the amusing doodle.

The text on the doodle reads, 'Butter ka Zwaagato karo,' which means "Welcome butter"

Amul took to twitter posting the doodle captioned “#Amul Topical: Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man!”