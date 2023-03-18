Watch SRK and Gauri Khan burn dance floor at Alanna Panday's wedding

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never miss to set couple goals even after three decades of their marriage. Recently the power couple shook legs at Chunky Panday's niece Alanna Panday's wedding. Videos from the venue were shared by Shah Rukh's fan pages and some of the guests present over there.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in a black suit, while Gauri was dressed in a green gown. They were dancing to the tunes of A P Dhillon's 'Dil Nu'. The bride's mother Deanne Panday joined SRK and Gauri on the dance floor. They were seen dancing in a circle. Fans loved their chemistry and dropped adorable comments on the video.