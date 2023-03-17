World record: Gene simmons wants his tongue back

Our tongue's primary function is to speak and taste. To eat and taste various types of food. However, Nick Stoeberl, the man with the world's longest tongue, has set a Guinness World Record for using his tongue to move 5 blocks in the game Jenga in 55.526 seconds. The previous record was one minute.

Guinness World Records, the annual record covering book took to social media with the clip of Stoeberl’s tongue!

The caption read “Nick Stoeberl has the world's longest tongue. It comes in handy when playing Jenga, eating ice cream and wanting to set new world records!”

Stoeberl a man from Salinas, California has the world’s longest tongue which measures 10.1 cm (3.97 in). His spectacular talent is doing artwork by painting with tongue, eating ice cream but now he has started moving Jenga blocks with his tongue.

Guinness World Records says “It's so long that it can hold five ring doughnuts.” Tasty!

This has left netizens amused, one commented “Gene Simmons called, he wants his tongue back” another wrote “Real life venom.”

“I thought being able to touch my nose was impressive, this dude straight up touches his forehead” another user added.