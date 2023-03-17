B’luru-based company gifts 'sleep' to employees on World Sleep Day
CHENNAI: A Bengaluru-based company has announced a surprise leave for its employees on March 17 (today) to celebrate World Sleep Day.
Wakefit Solutions posted on LinkedIn, "Experience the ultimate gift of sleep with Wakefit! 💙 In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. 🤩 Sweet dreams guaranteed with Wakefit!😴"
The company also posted a screenshot of an email that was sent to the employees.
The subject of the email read, "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep."
"We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of March, as an optional holiday for all its employees. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail of this leave like any other through the HR portal," the mail said.
It added, "The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?"
World Sleep Day is observed on March 17, aiming to reduce the burden of problems due to lack of sleep and educated people on prevention and management of sleep disorders.
