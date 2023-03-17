B’luru-based company gifts 'sleep' to employees on World Sleep Day

CHENNAI: A Bengaluru-based company has announced a surprise leave for its employees on March 17 (today) to celebrate World Sleep Day.

Wakefit Solutions posted on LinkedIn, "Experience the ultimate gift of sleep with Wakefit! 💙 In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation. 🤩 Sweet dreams guaranteed with Wakefit!😴"

The company also posted a screenshot of an email that was sent to the employees.

The subject of the email read, "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep."