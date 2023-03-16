Wait, What? Netizens amused by fake Shaadi that’s so real

CHENNAI: Every college experience is unique in its own way. But, there is no doubt that this is the peak time to enjoy life, collect as much knowledge as possible, and make memories. It gives you a preview of what your future may hold.

However, the students of this university have created their own future for two of their college's students - Shaadi.

Students at this Pakistani University have staged a fake Shaadi wherein two seniors must play the roles of bride and groom. The event had been recorded, and clips had been shared on various social media platforms. The clips were shared on Twitter by a user with the caption read “Lums having an annual fake Shaadi, where two seniors are picked to get married, sounds so fun.”

In these clips, the fake Shaadi seemed so real that has left Twitter users questioned as to whether it is real or fake.

Check out the post here