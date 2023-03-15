'Now that's a sweet ride!': Mini car made of choco impresses Hyundai

The clip features him pouring molten chocolate over a flat surface and he sketches the car to make different parts of the car with chocolate. He smooths out each part by using molds and other tools. At the end of the video, he puts the pieces together and paints the car white.

Posted 2 days ago, the video has garnered 516K likes and 3,649 quotes on the platform. Netizens, who have watched the clip showcasing the mini automobile were left mouth-watering. With all the attention it has garnered, even Hyundai took notice, and left the comment that read, "Now that's a sweet ride!".

The internet sensation pastry chef is well-known on social media for his realistic chocolate art. His social media page is filled with videos of him detailing his creative process.

One comment read, “If he’s not Willy Wonka’s descendant I don’t know who is." Another user wrote,“As always these videos totally blow my mind!”. “The only electric car I would ever buy,” commented a third.