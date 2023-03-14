Amul honours the win of 'The Elephant Whisperer' at Oscars

CHENNAI: It was a proud moment for India when the country won 2 Oscar awards this year.
The Elephant Whisperers directed by Katiki Gonsalves’ bagged the Best Documentary Short while SS Rajamouli’s RRR sweeped the Best Original Song award.
Amul, known for its humorous advertising concepts, celebrated by honouring the movie.
The cartoon portrayed the producer and the director of the movie, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves respectively holding the prestigious trophies, while the iconic Amul girl is seen whispering in an elephant’s year to denote the movie’s name.
The doodle carried a reference,” Haathi mere Saathi!”.
This was shared on instagram with the caption, “ The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars!"
It was well received by the netizens who commented their opinions.
A user wrote, “You always bring the best '', while another wrote, “This one is an Oscar winning ad, well done Amul”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android