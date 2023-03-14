Amul honours the win of 'The Elephant Whisperer' at Oscars

CHENNAI: It was a proud moment for India when the country won 2 Oscar awards this year.

The Elephant Whisperers directed by Katiki Gonsalves’ bagged the Best Documentary Short while SS Rajamouli’s RRR sweeped the Best Original Song award.

Amul, known for its humorous advertising concepts, celebrated by honouring the movie.

The cartoon portrayed the producer and the director of the movie, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves respectively holding the prestigious trophies, while the iconic Amul girl is seen whispering in an elephant’s year to denote the movie’s name.