Viral: Women mentors guys on do's & do not's of dating apps

CHENNAI: Dating apps have become the talk of the town now-a-days as Indians want to find a potential partner.
In a bizzare incident, a women has started educating guys on a one-on-one paid session about the dos and don'ts on these apps, with social and psychological tricks to get noticed.
Vandhana Jain taking to twitter posted, “I will be mentoring guys on what to do and not do on dating apps. Like what kind of pictures to put, how to start a conversation etc. I have discussed this in detail with my female friends and I can help you all with this. Please DM/comment here if you want a one-on-one paid session."
“Like there are so many nice guys out there but you need to understand that people spend hardly 10-15 seconds on one profile and you gotta give out best if you want matches and want them to convert to actual dates," she added.
The post has gone viral and has gardened a huge number of likes and comments.
A netizen commented, "Sis thinks she can win the war without being on the battlefield. I (v avg looks) have first hand experience of being a male on these dating apps and have had more than 150 matches. Plus I recently lost my job, if anyone is being paid for helping - it should be me."
Another user said, "Don’t ask a fish how to catch fish, ask a fisherman. Wish I could teach boys how to get girls but it’s less about getting girls and more about being the type of man who maneuvers and attracts girls effortlessly. So I won’t ask guys to DM me, but DM-ing her would be much worse."
"On a serious note, at one point I literally wanted to start a service on this. Dating makeovers. Even had a funny name in mind - GroomRoom lol!" another user commented.
