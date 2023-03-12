Viral: Women mentors guys on do's & do not's of dating apps

“Like there are so many nice guys out there but you need to understand that people spend hardly 10-15 seconds on one profile and you gotta give out best if you want matches and want them to convert to actual dates," she added.

The post has gone viral and has gardened a huge number of likes and comments.

A netizen commented, "Sis thinks she can win the war without being on the battlefield. I (v avg looks) have first hand experience of being a male on these dating apps and have had more than 150 matches. Plus I recently lost my job, if anyone is being paid for helping - it should be me."

Another user said, "Don’t ask a fish how to catch fish, ask a fisherman. Wish I could teach boys how to get girls but it’s less about getting girls and more about being the type of man who maneuvers and attracts girls effortlessly. So I won’t ask guys to DM me, but DM-ing her would be much worse."

"On a serious note, at one point I literally wanted to start a service on this. Dating makeovers. Even had a funny name in mind - GroomRoom lol!" another user commented.