Man creates world record catching balls using shaving foam on head

CHENNAI: The Guinness World Records, well known for giving strange awards that raise up a curiosity in us of how these awards even exist.
The organisation recently released a video, in which a man was seen with his head being covered with shaving foam and is trying to catch table tennis balls, as he throws them to bounce against a wall.
The GWR shared this video with the caption, "New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) - 12 by Oscar Lynagh 🏓 yes, this is a real record you can try at home 🤣"
Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne has made this amazing record of catching 12 balls within 30 seconds and this has gardened a huge number of likes and views from netizens.
