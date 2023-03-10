Sand Art: Satish Kaushik gets posthumous tribute

CHENNAI: Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.
Social media has since seen a deluge of tributes from several actors who worked with him over the decades.
This series of viral posthumous homages also featured a sand art installation in Odisha by renowned sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik.
“Tribute to Legendary Indian Actor-Director and Writer Satish Kaushik Ji,” the sand artist wrote, sharing a video of his latest creation.
The post has gathered many likes and views.
Pattnaik has previously created sand sculptures in memory of influential personalities such as former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, legendary actor Sridevi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
He also won several awards and nominations, with his notable achievements being the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian for his performance in the film "Ram Lakhan" (1990) and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer for the film "Tere Naam" (2003).
