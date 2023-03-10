Sand Art: Satish Kaushik gets posthumous tribute

CHENNAI: Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Social media has since seen a deluge of tributes from several actors who worked with him over the decades.

This series of viral posthumous homages also featured a sand art installation in Odisha by renowned sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik.

“Tribute to Legendary Indian Actor-Director and Writer Satish Kaushik Ji,” the sand artist wrote, sharing a video of his latest creation.