Pakistan Bakery take customer’s instructions serious, netizens react

CHENNAI: A post is been doing rounds on social media where a netizen shared his experience with the writing on cake order gone wrong in the most amusing way.
Rather than stepping out and buying a cake, we have started to place orders online and it makes our lives easier too.
The orders are prompt, quick and we are taken very seriously.
But sometimes when the bakery takes an order too seriously it can cause a hilarious result like what happened to Javaid Shami when he ordered a cake from the bakery.
Shami had uploaded an image on a tweet saying “Having ordered a cake, I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!”
This bakery ‘Layers’ in Pakistan mistakenly wrote “Bring Change of 2000” When the customer had asked for change of 2000 Pakistan Rupees.
This has left netizens roaring in laughter and sharing similar, hilarious incidents that happened to themselves making it viral with over 500K views and 5000 likes.
One twitter user tweeted “I am reminded of this old cartoon by R. K. Laxman”
One more added “From start to finish, this post had so many Layers!”
Another user tweeted, "This is hilarious. I didn't even get a "happy birthday" written despite having told them to do so.”
