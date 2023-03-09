Pakistan Bakery take customer’s instructions serious, netizens react

CHENNAI: A post is been doing rounds on social media where a netizen shared his experience with the writing on cake order gone wrong in the most amusing way.

Rather than stepping out and buying a cake, we have started to place orders online and it makes our lives easier too.

The orders are prompt, quick and we are taken very seriously.

But sometimes when the bakery takes an order too seriously it can cause a hilarious result like what happened to Javaid Shami when he ordered a cake from the bakery.

Shami had uploaded an image on a tweet saying “Having ordered a cake, I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!”

Check out the post: