Watch: Kohli dances; Team India celebrates holi ahead of 4th Test

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, the Indian team took out a moment to set themselves free and get drenched in the festivities of Holi.

In a viral video shared by Indian opener Shubman Gill, India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen celebrating the festival of colours on Tuesday ahead of fourth Test match against Australia.

Dancing to the well-known song Rang Barse from the Bollywood film Silsila, batter Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, and opener Gill were pictured celebrating the festival with members of Team India as the trio were covered in colours inside the team bus.