Wait! What? Elephant stops truck to eat sugarcane

In the clip, an elephant is seen stopping a truck in the middle of a road, snatching sugarcanes from it, and feasting on them.

The clip has amassed over a lakh views and several likes where netizens commented, "The remarkable thing is that it is not greedy. He lets them go after one mouthful from each truck."

Another user wrote, "I love how the people are cooperating rather than just trying to move forward somehow. It seems like they are used to things like these."

"But the truth is that the jambo has been deployed by the quality control cell of the sugar mill to check the sugar content in the canes," wrote a third user.

The signboard in the video that reads "Caution Elephant Crossing" suggests that the incident happened in Thailand, even though the exact location of the video is unknown.