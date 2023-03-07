Fried phone? :Woman accidentally drops mobile in the fryer

CHENNAI: The video of a woman dropping her phone in the fryer is going viral online.
The clip shows a woman in the professional kitchen accidentally dropping her phone in the fryer, while checking something on her phone. She even tries to retrieve the phone with a pair of tongs.
Amused by the clip, netizens leave hilarious comments like "Is that the new fryphone?" , "The all-new iPhone tempura.", "Think your phone is fried." and so on.
The video has accumulated more than 2 million views with more than 20K likes.
