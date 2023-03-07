Don't drive if you consume bhang: Delhi Police uses wit on Holi eve

NEW DELHI: As posts on Holi flooded Twitter on Tuesday, Delhi Police's witty response to a tweet by food aggregator Zomato reminding people not to drive under the influence of intoxicants like bhang left many amused.

Bhang, mixed in drinks and sweets, is consumed on Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

It all began with Zomato joking about a customer asking it to deliver bhang.

"someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times," the food aggregator tweeted at 10:35 am.