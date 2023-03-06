Jemimah Rodrigues' dazzling dance wins hearts of millions

CHENNAI: A video of Jemimah Rodrigues' dance move during the WPL match on Sunday is making rounds on the internet. The clip shows Jemimah Rodrigues, the vice captain for Delhi Capitals dancing when the music played in the stadium.
She shows various dance moves, including Bhangra while fielding near the boundary line.
The video was retweeted by Ms Rodrigues with the caption “FUUULLL MAJJAAAA.”
The viral clip has captured thousands of likes along with netizen's interesting comments like "Lovely... need more characters like you on the field.. Cheers," , "This was better entertainment than the opening ceremony of the WPL" and so on.
Regarding the match, DC has a fabulous win over RCB with a huge margin of 60 runs.
