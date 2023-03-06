Jemimah Rodrigues' dazzling dance wins hearts of millions

CHENNAI: A video of Jemimah Rodrigues' dance move during the WPL match on Sunday is making rounds on the internet. The clip shows Jemimah Rodrigues, the vice captain for Delhi Capitals dancing when the music played in the stadium.

She shows various dance moves, including Bhangra while fielding near the boundary line.

The video was retweeted by Ms Rodrigues with the caption “FUUULLL MAJJAAAA.”