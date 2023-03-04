'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Ranveer's snap from shoot goes viral

MUMBAI: Even in the last leg of shooting, Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is making the headlines.

After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's unseen picture from the shooting locale of Kashmir went viral on Saturday.

If reports are to be believed, the team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' recently headed to the picturesque valley to shoot a romantic song there.

In the viral pictures, Ranveer wore a white jacket with black stripes on it. His signature white and black shade stole the limelight.