'Mysterious indeed': Menu describing Jabeli leaves netizens in shock

CHENNAI: Jalebi is a sugary dessert that every one of us loves to taste. But some restaurants have their own of describing the deep-fried snack, which is dipped in sugary syrup.
One of the restaurant's menu describing it as 'Mysterious crispy pastels' left netizens in wonder.
A user named Daisy Rockwall, working as a Translator, shared a picture of the menu on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote, "Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi!." (sic)
The menu fully describes the dessert as 'Mysterious crispy pretzel-shaped fried waffles soaked in rose water syrup."
Shared a few days ago, the post has garnered around 92.8K views, 92 retweets, 26 quotes, and 783 likes on the social media platform. This particular menu has left netizens wonder of how the restaurant owner came to describe the dessert in this fashion while some are really impressed and say that the dessert itself is 'mysterious'.
One user commented, "I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description."
Another user wrote, "The descriptions in general are vastly superior to the usual stuff on menus. I would like to eat there!." "And the mystery continues to enthrall taste buds," a third user wrote.
Another one wrote, "Quite brilliant actually. Mysterious indeed, how Jalebis just disappear from the plate."
