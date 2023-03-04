'Mysterious indeed': Menu describing Jabeli leaves netizens in shock

CHENNAI: Jalebi is a sugary dessert that every one of us loves to taste. But some restaurants have their own of describing the deep-fried snack, which is dipped in sugary syrup.

One of the restaurant's menu describing it as 'Mysterious crispy pastels' left netizens in wonder.

A user named Daisy Rockwall, working as a Translator, shared a picture of the menu on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote, "Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi!." (sic)