What a voice: Bihar boy meets Sonu Sood, sings Dil Diya Hai

CHENNAI: Many people from outlying areas of India have come to light for showcasing their talents on social media and one of which is a Bihar guy known as Amarjeet Jaikar hailing from a native of Samastipur, Bihar, who rose to fame overnight and caught the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's attention.
Amarjeet Jaikar shared the video of him singing the song with actor Sonu Sood on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote, "Thank you very much, sir ❤️🙏 @SonuSood sir @kumaarofficial sir @Shivsha17131965." (sic).
The Bihar boy sang a song from the actor's upcoming film Fateh.
Watch the video here:
Amarjeet Jaikar used to make covers of famous songs while the Dabbang actor is already viewed as the messiah of the poor, and his charitable deeds frequently make headlines.
Posted a few days back, the video has garnered 423 retweets, 14 quote tweets, and 6,652 likes on the platform. Netizens took to the comment section of the video and praised the boy's singing. One user commented, "Wow my brother, what a voice you have, you have taken the pride of Bihar to the actor." Another user wrote, "Woah, what a voice you have brother, awesome."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android