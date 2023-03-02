What a voice: Bihar boy meets Sonu Sood, sings Dil Diya Hai

CHENNAI: Many people from outlying areas of India have come to light for showcasing their talents on social media and one of which is a Bihar guy known as Amarjeet Jaikar hailing from a native of Samastipur, Bihar, who rose to fame overnight and caught the Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's attention.

Amarjeet Jaikar shared the video of him singing the song with actor Sonu Sood on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote, "Thank you very much, sir ❤️🙏 @SonuSood sir @kumaarofficial sir @Shivsha17131965." (sic).

The Bihar boy sang a song from the actor's upcoming film Fateh.

Watch the video here: