Tough times don't last: 'Star performer' from Hyd sacked from Google

CHENNAI: Harsh Vijayvargiya, who once had the title of 'Digital Media Senior Associate' at Google's Hyderabad office, was recently laid off from the company along with 12,000 other workers, despite the fact that he claimed to have been recognised as a "star performer" only a month prior.
He took to his LinkedIn profile and wrote, “I never thought my #Firstpost would be regarding #layoffs. I skipped a heartbeat on Saturday morning when I got a pop-up email notification on my phone from Google Operations Center. I have been affected with layoff - workforce reduction by Google Operations Center. One of the most valuable esteemed companies. I was a proud #Googler and will always be. Thank you Rama Rao Kulkarni for this the opportunity. Looking forward to to a #brighterfuture opportunity ahead." (sic)
"I had a very first question why me though I was the star performer for a month still why me? And I see there was no answer at all! 12k people affected by this are still thinking why me? Which stands still a question mark for the same - #whyme?."
"My salary is half for 2 months! My financial plannings are completely ruined! I used to have 5-day work from the office and was habituated to en-route office daily is now at home! I have a kid and supportive wife who is always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours. This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to jot down the strength and get back to things and now fight back for survival," he added and shared a photo of himself with his work colleagues on his first day at the company.
Posted a week ago, the post has garnered more than 551 reactions from the netizens and 144 comments with several users asking him to share his resume with them.
One user commented, "Tough times don't last, tough people do," was the morning quotation I read today. I hope you soon have new opportunities."
"Stay positive!!! Sure you will land in a great opportunity soon", another person assured.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android