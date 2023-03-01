Tough times don't last: 'Star performer' from Hyd sacked from Google

"I had a very first question why me though I was the star performer for a month still why me? And I see there was no answer at all! 12k people affected by this are still thinking why me? Which stands still a question mark for the same - #whyme?."

"My salary is half for 2 months! My financial plannings are completely ruined! I used to have 5-day work from the office and was habituated to en-route office daily is now at home! I have a kid and supportive wife who is always there for me, though I was not available for them because of working hours. This took place on Saturday and it took me two days to jot down the strength and get back to things and now fight back for survival," he added and shared a photo of himself with his work colleagues on his first day at the company.

Posted a week ago, the post has garnered more than 551 reactions from the netizens and 144 comments with several users asking him to share his resume with them.

One user commented, "Tough times don't last, tough people do," was the morning quotation I read today. I hope you soon have new opportunities."

"Stay positive!!! Sure you will land in a great opportunity soon", another person assured.