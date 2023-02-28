'The Big Bang Theory' Howard's kissing device in real life?

CHENNAI: A university in China recently developed a remote 'kissing device' that enables long-distance couples to enjoy a 'genuine' kiss and netizens have now taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter stating that the device resembles the one used by a character from the American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory'.

In the American sitcom, the character named Howard Wolowitz builds a 'kissing machine' and asks his friends -- Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) to test it out. Leonard refuses but Raj accepts it. Raj and Howard use the kissing device while Leonard watches in despair.

The device has left netizens wondering and some have taken to Twitter and shared hilarious memes while others compared with the show.

One Twitter user shared both images together and wrote, “China really went and created an actual Kissing Device for long distance relationships just like one in The Big Bang Theory lmaooo,”.