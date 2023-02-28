'The Big Bang Theory' Howard's kissing device in real life?

CHENNAI: A university in China recently developed a remote 'kissing device' that enables long-distance couples to enjoy a 'genuine' kiss and netizens have now taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter stating that the device resembles the one used by a character from the American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory'.
In the American sitcom, the character named Howard Wolowitz builds a 'kissing machine' and asks his friends -- Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) to test it out. Leonard refuses but Raj accepts it. Raj and Howard use the kissing device while Leonard watches in despair.
The device has left netizens wondering and some have taken to Twitter and shared hilarious memes while others compared with the show.
One Twitter user shared both images together and wrote, “China really went and created an actual Kissing Device for long distance relationships just like one in The Big Bang Theory lmaooo,”.
Another user wrote, “I thought Raj and Howard had already tested this .#BigBangTheory,”. "Is this inspired by howard wolowitz invention from the big bang theory?," a third user wrote.
Accordingly, the Chinese device is equipped with actuators and pressure sensors. It will reportedly be able to mimic the user's lips' movement, warmth, and pressure. To utilize it, one must first download a mobile app and then insert the device into the phone's charging port. To use the device, they can start a video call
