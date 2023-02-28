Amid RRR's streak, Alia delivers energetic performance on 'Naatu Naatu'

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, the new mommy in town, returned to the stage to perform live after so long. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress recently attended Zee Cine Awards where she enthralled the audience with her dance to hit songs from her films.

A video from her performance has been doing the rounds in which she is seen grooving to the Golden Globe winner song 'Naatu Naatu' from her film 'RRR'.

Dressed in a white saree, Alia literally nailed the hook steps of 'Naatu Naatu'.

She was joined on stage by brothers and co-hosts Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they jointly did the ' Naatu Naatu' dance, which was filmed on Jr NTR and Ram Charan.