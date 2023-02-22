Hera Pheri 3 is on, pic from sets goes viral

MUMBAI: Team 'Hera Pheri' is all set for the third instalment. The pictures from the sets featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are all over social media currently.

In the viral picture, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh Rawal, producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others were seen posing for the camera.

One of the users on Twitter shared the 'Hera Pheri 3' team picture and wrote, "Finally hera pheri 3 shooting star."