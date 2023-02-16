GoingViral

Manchester students’ daring act to save a dog from canal

Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, two 20-year-old boys, came to his aid and saved the dog in response to his cry for help.
Students in Manchester successfully rescuing a dog from a canal
Students in Manchester successfully rescuing a dog from a canal
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A video of a few courageous students in Manchester successfully rescuing a dog from a muddy canal is going viral online. 

The pet owner called for assistance for his dog that had fallen into a canal, according to the footage. The dog's strength was gradually fading, and it was trying to hold on to the canal's banks.

Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, two 20-year-old boys, came to his aid and saved the dog in response to his cry for help.

Then, after a large number of people had gathered there, Ben, the tallest of them, was hung upside down to fetch the dog from the canal.

The young men's brave efforts are being praised, and the video has become very popular on social media. The footage showcasing the bravery of Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor has received over 10 million views.

One user commented, "When I first started watching, I thought it was just a bunch of yobs messing around, until I dug a little deeper. Fantastic praise for these young men; what a wonderful thing to do. Just goes to show, don't judge a book by its cover, and so on,"

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Dog
Manchester students
Viral news
Pet owner
Muddy canal
Students rescued a dog

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in