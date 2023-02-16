Manchester students’ daring act to save a dog from canal

CHENNAI: A video of a few courageous students in Manchester successfully rescuing a dog from a muddy canal is going viral online.

The pet owner called for assistance for his dog that had fallen into a canal, according to the footage. The dog's strength was gradually fading, and it was trying to hold on to the canal's banks.

Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, two 20-year-old boys, came to his aid and saved the dog in response to his cry for help.

Then, after a large number of people had gathered there, Ben, the tallest of them, was hung upside down to fetch the dog from the canal.