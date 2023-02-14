Man buys flat for ex hiding ₹12 cr lottery prize from wife

CHENNAI: Two years ago, a Chinese guy with the last name Zhou, won a lottery worth 10 million Yuan and collected 8.43 million Yuan (about Rs 10.22 crore) after taxes. He made the choice not to tell his wife, Lin, about the lottery prize.

Zhou decided to give his older sister a portion of the prize money and assisted his ex-wife in purchasing a flat.

After Lin discovered what Zhou was doing, she applied for divorce and requested share in the assets. Additionally, she requested that the court order Zhou to give her two-thirds of the total 2.7 million Yuan in cash.

The money Zhou handed to his sister and ex-wife from the lottery prize was determined by a court in Wenzhou, in the Zhejiang province of eastern China, to be a part of the couple's shared property. The court ordered Zhou to give Lin 60% of the lottery prize, after finding that he had extorted the couple's joint property.

One user said, "He used the couple’s common property to buy a lottery ticket and won the top prize. He wanted to enjoy it alone [after receiving the prize]?"

Another user wrote, "The 10 million-Yuan prize has only deepened the rift between these two people." "It served as another reason for me not to get married," a third user wrote.