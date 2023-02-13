Watch: Sid-Kiara dance to 'Burj Khalifa' at their wedding reception

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai seemed to be a grand affair and visuals from an inside video of the event that surfaced online show the newlyweds grooving on the dance floor to 'Burj Khalifa.'

Joining them are a host of other guests ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon among others at the couple's post-wedding function at Hotel St. Regis here.

In the video clip, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dancing to 'Burj Khalifa' song from the film 'Laxmii,' which also stars Akshay Kumar.