Baby who survived 128 hrs under rubble is Turkey's 'hero of the day'

CHENNAI: A picture of a toddler covered in mud and dust in Turkey Syria earthquake had gone viral on social media a few days back and it left netizens wonderstruck. In a new video, the same toddler has been seen been fed happily after hours of struggle.

The baby is called the miracle baby by netizens as he survived for 128 hours under the rubble in Turkey's Hatay.

He is winning hearts on internet for another video where he has been seen happily fed.

The video has close to 2 million views and was shared on Twitter by an account named "doranimated". which is run by Michael Doran.

The video was captioned as 'hero of the day'. The two-month-old toddler was seen all smiles after getting cleaned up and having a satisfying meal.

Other Twitter users appreciated the user for posting a positive post amid chaos and showered the toddler with blessings and love.

Although the death toll in Turkey and Syria has reached up to 33,000, such survival stories give hope and courage to rescuers to keep looking for other survivors.

A two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman and a 70 year old woman are among the people who survived the devastating earthquake.