Lightning strikes Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue, looks godly

The post has been doing rounds on social media and has gained more than 63,000 likes, on Twitter, they have been viewed over 20 million times.

In the comment section, one netizen wrote, "At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it's just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time." Another said, "Wow! Oh just WOW!"

The Christ statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is renowned globally and symbolizes love, and perseverance for many individuals and cultures.

The statue, which was named one of the seven new wonders of the world in 2007, is made of 700 tonnes of reinforced concrete.

The statue is visited by nearly two million people every year.