Customer who ordered bread gets live rat packed, delivered

CHENNAI: There has been a post doing rounds on social media, where a netizen posted a picture of the bread package with a live rat inside it from Blinkit, on Twitter.

"Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," the user wrote.

Additionally, the user shared a screenshot of a conversation with Blinket's customer support team and a picture of a billboard that stated, "Bread mangoge to chuha milega," a reference to Zomato-widely Blinkit's popular Doodh Mangoge, Doodh Denge campaign.

An individual who released a video of the live rat inside the bread packet on Twitter claimed to have been there when the order was delivered.

Blinkit responded to the tweet, saying, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it”.

"We are extremely sorry for the unfortunate incident.We’ve taken swift action and de-listed the partner store responsible for this issue from our platform.”

One user said, "The food safety department should respond to this. They should not continue blind eye." Another asked, "Prolly bad question but: what happened to the rat?"