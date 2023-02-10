Dog rescued from quake-hit Turkey wins netizens' hearts

The video features a search and rescue team digging out the building rubble and rescuing a dog. The dog is seen as being scared and with minor injuries. One of the men tries to give water to the poor animal.

Posted just a day ago, the video has garnered 113K views, 2,370 likes, 258 retweets, and 37 quote tweets on the platform.

Many netizens have termed the dog "Angel" and some people have prayed for the dog to be reunited with its owner.

On February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and Syria, wreaking havoc in the country. Till today, the death toll from the earthquake exceeds 21,000.