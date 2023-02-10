Dog rescued from quake-hit Turkey wins netizens' hearts

CHENNAI: Amid heart-wrenching clips from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, a viral video of a dog being rescued after more than 60 hours underneath the rubble by a rescue team in Turkey is now going viral.
The video was posted on the Twitter page 'Goodable' with the caption, "Breaking Rescue Alert: This innocent dog was just rescued after more than 60 hours underneath the rubble in Turkey." (sic)
Check the video here:
The video features a search and rescue team digging out the building rubble and rescuing a dog. The dog is seen as being scared and with minor injuries. One of the men tries to give water to the poor animal.
Posted just a day ago, the video has garnered 113K views, 2,370 likes, 258 retweets, and 37 quote tweets on the platform.
Many netizens have termed the dog "Angel" and some people have prayed for the dog to be reunited with its owner.
On February 6, an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey and Syria, wreaking havoc in the country. Till today, the death toll from the earthquake exceeds 21,000.
