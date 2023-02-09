Watch: Zaid posts funny video of Gauhar Khan's pregnancy cravings

MUMBAI: Parents-to-be Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will embrace parenthood soon. Recently, Zaid shared a funny video teasing her about her pregnancy cravings.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zaid posted the clip where Gauahar is screaming as she is facing pregnancy cravings and Zaid stood in the kitchen and tried to hurry up as he made tea for her.

As Gauahar continued screaming, Zaid went with a cup of tea. On getting the tea, Gauahar gave a big smile at Zaid and Zaid heaved a sigh of relief. Gauahar grooved sitting on a couch smiling. The words "daayan bani farishta" appeared in the video.

Sharing the post, he captioned, "Just kidding! She's nothing like this."