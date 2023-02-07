What's the similarity between chai and password? Google & Zomato reveal

CHENNAI: A video clip was shared by on Instagram by Zomato and Google, shows a person creating a strong password using a "safe-tea" formula.

Recently, Google and Zomato came together to cater to the growing need of cyber security and how to protect themselves from threats.

In 2020, cyber security was record 11,58,208, and by 2021, it had risen to 14,02,809 until June 2022, 6,74,021 cyber security incidents were reported.