What's the similarity between chai and password? Google & Zomato reveal

CHENNAI: A video clip was shared by on Instagram by Zomato and Google, shows a person creating a strong password using a "safe-tea" formula.
Recently, Google and Zomato came together to cater to the growing need of cyber security and how to protect themselves from threats.
In 2020, cyber security was record 11,58,208, and by 2021, it had risen to 14,02,809 until June 2022, 6,74,021 cyber security incidents were reported.
The short clip has been captioned as, "Now serving: A hot cup of cyber safe-tea."
The video started by using capital letter ,then moved to lower case ,punctuation, and digits.
After the steps are completed , a two-step verification is done and provides the "safe-tea".
Since being shared, the viral video has got over 3.9 lakh views.
"What's the similarity between chai and password? Won't share it with anyone," said a user.
"This collab 'cutting' thru," stated another person.
