Sid-Kiara's old dance video goes viral amid wedding buzz, check out

JAISALMER: Fans can not get enough of the details about the D-Day of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. As the duo is all set to tie the knot on February 7, their fans have dug up an old video of Sid and Kiara in which they are seen shaking a leg together.

The soon-to-be bride and groom are seen grooving to peppy tunes at a friend's wedding. Sidharth can't take his eyes off Kiara while she flaunts her moves.

"Haye... can't wait to see them as bride and groom," a social media user tweeted. "They are adorable," another one wrote. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities are taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.