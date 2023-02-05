Watch: '3 idiots' Aamir, Sharman, Madhavan reunite, fans demand sequel

Soon after the 'Golmaal' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emotions. "Sir isska aik part aur banna chahie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So good to see you guys together after so long." "We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel," a fan wrote. Helmed by Rehan Chaudhary 'Congratulations' is a Gujarati drama film which also stars Manasi Parekh Gohil, Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi, Swati Dave and others.

The film was released on February 3, 2023, and received decent responses from the audience. Talking about '3 Idiots', the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released in the year 2009.

The film starred Aamir, R Madhavan, Sharman, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.