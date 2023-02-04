Rat steals necklace from jewellery store, netizens puzzled

CHENNAI: When a rat is a professional chef it is Ratatouille, what do you call when it is a thief? A CCTV video of a rat stealing a necklace from a jewellery store is now going viral and doing rounds on social media.

The video was posted by an IPS officer named Rajesh Hingankar in the micro-blogging platform Twitter and captioned the video, "For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace.... 🤣🤣." (sic)

The CCTV video shows a rat taking a necklace in its jaws and scurrying away from the scene.