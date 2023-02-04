Rat steals necklace from jewellery store, netizens puzzled

CHENNAI: When a rat is a professional chef it is Ratatouille, what do you call when it is a thief? A CCTV video of a rat stealing a necklace from a jewellery store is now going viral and doing rounds on social media.
The video was posted by an IPS officer named Rajesh Hingankar in the micro-blogging platform Twitter and captioned the video, "For whom would this rat have taken the diamond necklace.... 🤣🤣." (sic)
The CCTV video shows a rat taking a necklace in its jaws and scurrying away from the scene.
Posted on January 28, the video has garnered nearly 85,000 views,133 retweets, 20 quote tweets, and 520 likes on the platform. Netizens flooded under the video with witty comments. One user comment read, "He cannot even be searched as to where he would have taken." Another one read, "Preparing for Valentine's Day". "The theft must have been done for the girl," a third comment read.
