Watch: 14 dogs form a conga line, set Guinness World Record

CHENNAI: Getting a group of dogs to stay together in a straight line seems impossible.
One such video where a man teaching his dogs how to do the conga that has earned a Guinness World Record, is currently going viral on social media.
This video was shared by official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records with the caption,"New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line."
In the clip, Wolfgang and his dogs formed a conga line (a latin American dance in which one person stands behind the other to form a chain) in front of a Guinness adjudicator to achieve the record.
The clip has amassed over 8,000 views and netizens have commented below the post, "That's the most wholesome thing I saw today." A Twitter user wrote, "The balance and grace oh the cuteness!!" .
"This is not the first thing Mr Wolfgang has set a record. Earlier, he managed to create a world record for "most rollovers by a dog in one minute,” wrote another user.
