Student licking customers' sushi video goes viral, sparks outrage

CHENNAI: A viral video of a Japanese student licking and touching other customers' sushi has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media.
The video was posted by a Twitter user named '@ihateevth' which led to the phenomenon known as 'Sushi terrorism' for the customer's unhygienic act in the country's famed conveyor-belt sushi restaurant.
The video taken in Gifu city shows him licking items, including a soy sauce bottle and a bowl, and touching and licking sushi as it rolled past with the fingers he had put in his mouth.
The single video has sparked a wave of copycat incidents and brought shares in the restaurant's parent company down 4.8%.
Posted just 4 days ago, the video has garnered 75.6K retweets, 33.4K quote tweets, and 160.2K likes on the platform. Several netizens have slammed the act done by the teenager in the restaurant. One user comment read, "What kind of upbringing would it be." "The history of Japanese conveyor belt sushi collapses! no one will go," another user commented. A third comment read, "It's a crisis in the restaurant industry, so I'm going to actively expose this kind of thing." "Yaba….Conveyor belt sushi is scary and I can't go."
