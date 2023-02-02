Student licking customers' sushi video goes viral, sparks outrage

CHENNAI: A viral video of a Japanese student licking and touching other customers' sushi has gone viral and has sparked outrage on social media.

The video was posted by a Twitter user named '@ihateevth' which led to the phenomenon known as 'Sushi terrorism' for the customer's unhygienic act in the country's famed conveyor-belt sushi restaurant.

The video taken in Gifu city shows him licking items, including a soy sauce bottle and a bowl, and touching and licking sushi as it rolled past with the fingers he had put in his mouth.