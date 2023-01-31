Women's impressive Nunchaku skills stun internet!

CHENNAI: Martial Arts and karate are most often associated with men but over the years women of all ages have practised combat.
One such women’s video of using her martial arts skills using a Nunchaku (a traditional Okinawan martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks), shared on Twiiter, is currently going viral on social media.
This video was shared by by Next Levels Skills on Twitter with the caption, "This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie."
In the clip, the woman is using nunchaku to extinguish a series of candles with one clean sweep. Later in the video, she can be seen blindfolded and shows her martial arts skills with various subjects in the video with zero flaws.
The clip has amassed over a lakh views and several likes where netizens commented ,"Practice makes perfect" another user. "I don't know how practical nunchucks skill is, and how people will feel if I break one out at a party." said Twitter user. "Very impressive but I want to see the outtake video", commented another user.
