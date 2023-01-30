Watch: Taiwanese group captivates internet with 'Kala Chashma'

Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet of a wedding reception in Taiwan that had a group of young people grooving to the song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

The video begins with a group of men matching their performance with Instagram's signature 'Kala Chashma' step.

They are then accompanied by a girl in a blue glittery gown who eventually leads the group.

The video was originally posted on Instagram on October 2022, however it was reshared in January 2023 by several netizens.

The video has already grabbed the attention of so many people.

“They don’t even understand the language but they are enjoying,” wrote a user.

Another stated, "Now every wedding around the world is incomplete without Punjabi music"

The video has been liked over 453k times. It has gained over two million views.