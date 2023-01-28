Chocolate hairdo and jewels; bride's video goes viral

CHENNAI: Instead of wearing traditional jewels or flowers, bride experimented with a new hairstyle with chocolates and toffees for one of her wedding functions.

A video of the bride's hairstyle with chocolates and toffees in it was posted by makeup artist Chitra. A braid covered in several kinds of chocolates is part of the distinctive hairdo. Along with her yellow clothing, she was also wearing Mango Bite Toffee earrings.

In addition to that, her matha-patti and necklace also contained such sweets.