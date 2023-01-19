Viral: Jin's first official glimpse after joining military service

SEOUL: BTS' eldest member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin has been undertaking his mandatory military service in compliance with South Korean law. The vocalist treated his fans with the first official glimpses of himself after joining the military service.

The BTS member has been making arrangements to share glimpses with the fans who have been sorely missing the "worldwide handsome hyung" of the group. Jin posted several images from the military training graduation ceremony on Weverse on Wednesday.

He captioned the picture, which read, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care." In a snapshot, Jin can be seen standing with his arms at his sides while wearing his uniform, pairing it with a black face mask.

Taking to Twitter, many of his fans showered love on his snaps and also expressed utter gratitude and support towards him. A fan tweeted, "Proud of you Kim Seokjin we miss you"