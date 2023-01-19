Australian woman shoots arrow with feet, breaks Guinness Record

CHENNAI: To master in archery is by itself a tedious process as it requires a lot of perseverance. Meanwhile, here's a video of an Australian woman who hit the bull's eye not with her hands with with her feet and eventually caught the eyes of the netizens.

Shannen Jones shot an arrow at a distance of 18.27m using her feet in Australia's Queensland in the month of August last year. According to Guinness World Records, she broke the existing record and surpassed the previous title-holder by "just under 6 meters".

The video was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records and captioned it, "Farthest arrow shot using feet 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) by Shannen Jones". In the clip we see Jones performing a handstand and shoots an arrow at the bull's eye using her feet.