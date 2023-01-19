Australian woman shoots arrow with feet, breaks Guinness Record

CHENNAI: To master in archery is by itself a tedious process as it requires a lot of perseverance. Meanwhile, here's a video of an Australian woman who hit the bull's eye not with her hands with with her feet and eventually caught the eyes of the netizens.
Shannen Jones shot an arrow at a distance of 18.27m using her feet in Australia's Queensland in the month of August last year. According to Guinness World Records, she broke the existing record and surpassed the previous title-holder by "just under 6 meters".
The video was shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records and captioned it, "Farthest arrow shot using feet 18.27 m (59 ft 11 in) by Shannen Jones". In the clip we see Jones performing a handstand and shoots an arrow at the bull's eye using her feet.
This record breaking video was posted yesterday and happened to be grabbing almost 1.5M views and 131K likes till now.
After the announcement, Shannen Jones shared a video on her Instagram page where she expressed how she achieved this record and the process behind it.
She captioned it, "I’m officially a Guinness World Record Holder! Last year I broke the record for the longest distance foot archery shot. I hit the bullseye at 18.27m, beating the previous record set at 12m! @guinnessworldrecords verified my application last night - So now I can officially say that I am the most accurate foot archer in the world." (sic)
This video of her as amassed over 153K views and 20K likes. A lot of netizens have been congratulating on the record through comments.
One of the comments read, "Omg this is unreal!! congratulations".
Another person expressed, "damn!!! most ppl can’t hit a target that far with their arms".
"Congrats. Such an amazing woman! Mind and body!", commented an Instagram user.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android