Grandma shakes a leg for 'Ranjithame' inside Chennai theatre

CHENNAI: It's always fun to see elderly people grooving to contemporary music. Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which we see a grandmother dancing her heart out for the energy-packed portion of the song 'Ranjithame'. The grandmother was seen dancing among many youngsters while the 'Ranjithame' song was playing in the theatre.

This recent song from Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Varisu' has adorned millions of views for its lyrical video on YouTube. Meanwhile, with the film's release, the catchy dance moves grabbed the attention of people of all ages.

This clip of a grandmother dancing was posted on Twitter by a user named Nizamudeen. The caption read, "No salsa no flamingo my brother do u know grandma kuthu.......this grandma lit the fire on theatre for ranjithame song". (sic)