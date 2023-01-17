Grandma shakes a leg for 'Ranjithame' inside Chennai theatre

CHENNAI: It's always fun to see elderly people grooving to contemporary music. Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which we see a grandmother dancing her heart out for the energy-packed portion of the song 'Ranjithame'. The grandmother was seen dancing among many youngsters while the 'Ranjithame' song was playing in the theatre.
This recent song from Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Varisu' has adorned millions of views for its lyrical video on YouTube. Meanwhile, with the film's release, the catchy dance moves grabbed the attention of people of all ages.
This clip of a grandmother dancing was posted on Twitter by a user named Nizamudeen. The caption read, "No salsa no flamingo my brother do u know grandma kuthu.......this grandma lit the fire on theatre for ranjithame song". (sic)
In the video we see her and a little girl dancing enthusiastically to the song whilst many youngsters were seen taking videos and encouraging her.
The video was posted on the 15th of January and has amassed around 203K views and 7K likes till now.
Netizens expressed their love through a lot of comments.
One of the comments read, "Mostly all generation in one frame".
"The Biggest Gift To Vijay! 6 to '60s Will Admire Him", said another Twitter user.
A netizen commented, "Kudos to Thaman for this bomb song".
