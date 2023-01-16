Jaipur cops use 'Naatu Naatu' poster for road safety. Here’s how

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli and Team RRR has made Indians proud by bagging the award in 'Best Original Song' category at the 80th Global Globes. In addition, on Jan 15 'RRR' received two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards for 'Best Song' and 'Best Foreign language' film.
As we celebrate this victory, Jaipur Police brought out their creativity by using the 'Naatu Nattu' song poster to warn people against drinking and driving.
In the picture of Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing to 'Naatu Naatu', they changed the text to "Say NoTo NoTo NoTo Noto Drinking while Driving", which indeed goes in sync with the actual lyrics.
The police department captioned the post, "Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win but let’s make sure it’s not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices."
The poster has gained popularity and has been doing rounds on social media. .
“Very nice try and very creative, Jaipur Police," wrote one user.
Another netizen stated, "These days young batch of police officers seems so creative."
