Jaipur cops use 'Naatu Naatu' poster for road safety. Here’s how

In the picture of Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing to 'Naatu Naatu', they changed the text to "Say NoTo NoTo NoTo Noto Drinking while Driving", which indeed goes in sync with the actual lyrics.

The police department captioned the post, "Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win but let’s make sure it’s not in our car. Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices."

The poster has gained popularity and has been doing rounds on social media. .

“Very nice try and very creative, Jaipur Police," wrote one user.

Another netizen stated, "These days young batch of police officers seems so creative."