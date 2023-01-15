Watch: Woman shares video of her dog helps her recover post surgery

CHENNAI: Pets and their owners always share a special bond. The little furry animals become a huge part of their lives as the bond that they share becomes so strong that they are ready to suffer anything for their owner.
A netizen posted a video of how her dog came into her life, as she was recovering from her surgery and it changed her life completely.
In the video, it is seen the woman can be seen walking with the help of a walker while a knee brace is on her leg.
She then shares clips of the dog playing with the dog and curtains. The woman further says that "dogs truly have healing powers."
"How does your life change after getting a puppy? Spending time with your pet can be relaxing, encouraging the release of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that help us de-stress and feel good. And petting a beloved animal can even help lower your blood pressure," reads the caption of the video.
The video has been doing rounds on social media and has gained popularity.
"True they are our healers I have had this experience and he was my happy hormone just next to me all the time, miss him," said a netizen.
"Its very true I too have gone true this feeling," added a another user.
