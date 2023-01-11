Women dining with python in viral video

CHENNAI: It's always fascinating as to how strange videos on internet never fails to grab the attention of the netizens.
Saying that, a video has been getting viral in which two women are seen dining at a restaurant with a python on their table. But, interestingly when one looked keenly, it's clear that the python seen is created using computer animation.
The clip was posted on Instagram on December 8 by Ilhan Atalay with the caption, "Eating dinner with python snake give it to him too so he won't starve".
In the clip, the women were seen having dinner with a huge python. To the surprise, even when the python comes closer to them, both doesn't really seem to be bothered by it and continue to have their food. Even the people near their table seem to be unaffected by the python.
The video has amassed around 10 million views with over 75K likes. Netizens have shared a lot of views as comments under the post.
One of the comments read, "It's computer animation. Not a real snake look closer, it's floating folks. Pay attention."
Another person commented, "Thought real at first", with a laughing emoji.
"Nope, never going to happen", expressed an Instagram user.
