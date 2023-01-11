UK bus driver pit stops in rare, viral video

The video of the parked bus at a shop in Southhall was taken by a person who was sitting in a car opposite to it.

In the clip we get to see a UK bus driver stopping and getting out of the bus to get food from a shop whilst making the passengers wait in the bus. In the end of the clip, we also see the bus driver running back to get on the bus.

The video has bagged over 680K views and 26K likes with hundreds of comments from netizens sharing their thoughts.

One of the Instagram user commented, "Bus Drivers are humans. The way we need food and water to survive, Bus Drivers need the same. Some people need to stop recording things that are normal, who knows now because of that video, the driver may lose his job?".

Another comment read, "I see nothing wrong here. Man’s gotta eat".

"What's wrong with people filming everything? Mind your business", said an user.